The no-wave rally begins

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stocks which analysts and strategists insisted had been rising based on the anticipation of a blue wave Democratic victory in the House, Senate and White House — had their best day in nearly seven months as that possibility looked to be wiped off the table.

  • While some races have not yet been called, Democrat Joe Biden looks poised to win in his election against President Trump, but so do many incumbent Republicans senators.

What they're saying: Some attributed the stock market's surge — the Nasdaq rose 3.9% and the S&P 500 gained 2.2% — to the market's happiness with a potential divided government and discounted prospects of tax increases. However, there were other explanations...

1. The tech sector "was uniquely exposed to higher yields, higher taxes,” Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, told Bloomberg.

  • “That created a viscous reversion trade into cyclicals with the expectation yields were moving up with the prospect of further stimulus.”

2. "Financial markets are virtually back to the future, with monetary policy driving asset prices ever higher funded by unlimited zero-per-cent central bank money globally, and by the Federal Reserve in particular," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, told Reuters.

  • "The election was a victory for higher equity prices, higher commodity prices, higher house prices, a rally in emerging markets and a much lower U.S. dollar."

3. Stock investors may be in something of a “post-election fog” or a “drunken euphoria” about an apparent quick conclusion to the presidential race but may also be repricing expectations for economic growth, says Tom Essaye, director of Sevens Report Research.

  • "The knee-jerk reaction in markets is essentially this rush back into growth and tech stocks ... because without this massive stimulus it’s reasonable that the economy could be growth challenged at this point."
  • Those reduced expectations also caused yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to fall 16 basis points from their late Tuesday levels.

Yes, but: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress should approve a new coronavirus relief bill by the end of the year, and flagged the possibility that a bill would include additional support for state and local governments, a longstanding Democratic priority.

  • Investors expect that bill will be around $1 trillion, rather than the $3 trillion package expected if Democrats had taken control of the Senate.

Of note: ADP's private payrolls report fell well short of estimates and the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of the U.S. services sector expanded at the slowest pace in five months.

Ashley GoldKyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Hans NicholsMike Allen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Senate wins wreak havoc on Biden transition plans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The new Senate political math could dash the ambitions of some Democrats, including those who have clashed with Republicans.

