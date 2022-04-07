The nation's most stylish mayors
A ribbon-cutting, a press conference, a meeting with enraged constituents — there are just so many places a mayor might want to look their best.
That's why Route Fifty, a news website for state and local government leaders, decided to publish a list of the nation's 10 most fashionable mayors, based on the results of a reader survey and "input from expert fashion judges."
They are, in alphabetical order:
- Eric Adams of New York. "He is often seen donning classic suits, but sported a chic look at New York Fashion Week this year, wearing a blue coat with an eye-catching paisley pattern," Route Fifty noted.
- Justin Bibb of Cleveland. His "laid-back but refined millennial sensibilities come across in his style — from hoodies and bomber jackets to suits."
- London Breed of San Francisco. "Even during her standard daily duties, Breed always manages to wear chic clothing that can stand out in a crowd."
- LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans. "For this year’s Mardi Gras, Cantrell shined with a red sparkly jumpsuit that could get anyone in a festive mood."
- Andre Dickens of Atlanta. "From plaid to stripes to classic black, grays and navy blues," he "may have the largest collection of suits of all the nominees."
- Jacob Frey of Minneapolis. "Overall, Frey's style might be summed up as 'Midwest chic.'"
- Tishaura Jones of St. Louis. Her style is "classy, modern [and] professional," with "jaw-dropping outfits."
- Mattie Parker of Fort Worth, Texas. Her "funky fresh cowgirl look" often "consists of brightly colored outfits."
- Regina Romero of Tucson. "Even when digging a hole on a construction site, Regina Romero still manages to be one of the best dressed at the event, with a fiery red jacket complementing classic black pants."
- Michelle Wu of Boston. "You are likely to see Wu in darker colors such as blacks and blues" or a "forest green dress (with a muted pattern and a tasteful puff sleeve) ... accented perfectly by the flash of a silver necklace."