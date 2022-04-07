Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The nation's most stylish mayors

Jennifer A. Kingson
Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens of Atlanta
Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta attends a 2022 Martin Luther King Day observance. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A ribbon-cutting, a press conference, a meeting with enraged constituents — there are just so many places a mayor might want to look their best.

That's why Route Fifty, a news website for state and local government leaders, decided to publish a list of the nation's 10 most fashionable mayors, based on the results of a reader survey and "input from expert fashion judges."

They are, in alphabetical order:

  • Eric Adams of New York. "He is often seen donning classic suits, but sported a chic look at New York Fashion Week this year, wearing a blue coat with an eye-catching paisley pattern," Route Fifty noted.
  • Justin Bibb of Cleveland. His "laid-back but refined millennial sensibilities come across in his style — from hoodies and bomber jackets to suits."
  • London Breed of San Francisco. "Even during her standard daily duties, Breed always manages to wear chic clothing that can stand out in a crowd."
  • LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans. "For this year’s Mardi Gras, Cantrell shined with a red sparkly jumpsuit that could get anyone in a festive mood."
  • Andre Dickens of Atlanta. "From plaid to stripes to classic black, grays and navy blues," he "may have the largest collection of suits of all the nominees."
  • Jacob Frey of Minneapolis. "Overall, Frey's style might be summed up as 'Midwest chic.'"
  • Tishaura Jones of St. Louis. Her style is "classy, modern [and] professional," with "jaw-dropping outfits."
  • Mattie Parker of Fort Worth, Texas. Her "funky fresh cowgirl look" often "consists of brightly colored outfits."
  • Regina Romero of Tucson. "Even when digging a hole on a construction site, Regina Romero still manages to be one of the best dressed at the event, with a fiery red jacket complementing classic black pants."
  • Michelle Wu of Boston. "You are likely to see Wu in darker colors such as blacks and blues" or a "forest green dress (with a muted pattern and a tasteful puff sleeve) ... accented perfectly by the flash of a silver necklace."
Go deeper