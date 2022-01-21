Sign up for our daily briefing

The latest iteration of Dr. Google

Erin Brodwin

Axios Pro Launch Event

Google Health formally disbanded last year, with the unit instead choosing to spread its efforts across the organization. In this iteration, the company is working to imbue each of its numerous divisions with health expertise, Google chief medical officer Karen DeSalvo said during the Axios Pro kickoff event.

Why it matters: Google isn’t backing away from health, but rather deepening its investment in the category by infusing its work into virtually every sector of the company, from wearables to partnerships with hospitals and health systems.

  • “We have such a relationship already with consumers who come to us for Dr. Google, and some of that is quality information, but we also want to help them take action,” DeSalvo says.

Behind the scenes: Many of those divisions resulted from health and wellness acquisitions, so it will be interesting to see how Google continues to bring them into the larger company fold.

  • In 2014 it bought Nest for $3.2 billion in cash and later developed a sleep tracker. It then acquired DeepMind for an estimated $400 million and later created Streams, a clinician-support tool designed to help predict acute kidney injury. 
  • In 2021 it purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion. While its plans for the wearable maker remain TBA, DeSalvo calls it “a data resource” that’s “been growing to focus on health.”

Details: Wearables are “also part of a broader suite of sensing devices,” DeSalvo says, “so when we work with a health plan, they're thinking about how to bring those tools to bear for customers, because people want digital-first, but also digital sensing. So we're increasingly looking for ways we can be helpful to health systems to give personalized insights to their customers.”

Erin co-authors the Axios Pro newsletter on health tech deals. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.S. will give Russians written response to NATO demands, Blinken says

Blinken and Lavrov shake hands in Geneva. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed after a meeting with his Russian counterpart on Friday that the U.S. will provide written answers to Russia's security demands next week.

Why it matters: Russia claims to be waiting for "concrete answers" to its demands that NATO rule out further expansion and roll back its presence in eastern Europe before deciding its next steps on Ukraine. But the U.S. and NATO have called those proposals "non-starters," and Friday's meeting offered no breakthroughs, so it's unclear how written answers might change the equation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

More surprises await scientists at Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier"

Cliffs along the edge of the Thwaites Ice Shelf in West Antarctica. Photo: James Yungel/NASA

Researchers like David Holland, an atmospheric scientist at New York University, are in a race to understand the fate of a massive glacier in West Antarctica that has earned a disquieting nickname: "The Doomsday Glacier."

Why it matters: Studies show the Thwaites Glacier (its official name) could already be on an irreversible course to melt during the next several decades to centuries, freeing up enough inland ice to raise global sea levels by at least several feet.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

The case for Operation Warp Speed 2.0

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Omicron's blitz around the world has underscored the need for a new arsenal of COVID vaccines and therapeutics, experts say — and that may require an effort akin to Operation Warp Speed 2.0.

Why it matters: The virus will continue to evolve, potentially in a way that further escapes vaccine protection, and the best way to prevent more global disruptions to everyday life is to have tools ready to combat whatever comes next.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

