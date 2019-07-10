New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Stories

The growing toll of kidney disease

Data: United States Renal Data System; Chart/Axios Visuals

Almost a quarter of traditional Medicare spending, or $114 billion, goes toward patients who have kidney disease. A large chunk of that, $35 billion, is spent on patients whose kidneys have failed and require dialysis or a transplant, according to the latest federal data.

Why it matters: Kidney disease diagnoses are growing, especially among older adults. Because treating it requires a lot of discomfort and money, the Trump administration is pushing for policies that will encourage more people to get dialysis treatment at home instead of in clinics, Politico reports.

Kidney disease