The first remote-controlled store on wheels

A Silicon Valley company called Tortoise has introduced a remote-controlled robot that can sell a varied inventory — chocolates, AirPods, knee socks — from tap-to-pay containers on its back.

Why it matters: Retailers can use the Tortoise Mobile Smart Store to generate incremental sales without having to pay someone to oversee the transaction.

Pedestrians can enjoy the novelty and convenience of buying food and accessories from a cute-looking droid, in what Tortoise calls a 15-second experience.

What's happening: Tortoise introduced its sidewalk-strolling vending machines this month with 18 retailers in the U.S. and Europe. The robots — which so far don't go on public roads but stick to private property — are steered and monitored by humans in a remote operations center in Mexico City.

People who encounter the robots can tap their credit card, open the lid and take a box of cookies (or whatever is being sold).

Remote operators watch and listen as the transaction takes place.

Merchants don't have to pay anything for the robots, but they must remit 10% of gross sales to Tortoise.

"This is something that when people use it, it will be the highlight of their day," Dmitry Shevelenko, co-founder of Tortoise, tells Axios.

Unlike most self-service systems, the Tortoise system doesn't require people to pre-register, download an app or scan a QR code.

So far, the units are generating $80-$100 in hourly sales — 25 times more than a fixed vending machine, Tortoise says.

"What we're realizing is people are willing to buy higher price point items out of this method than they are from a traditional vending machine," says Shevelenko, who previously led Uber's micromobility initiatives.

"People are buying a $35 pastry box, when previously the most they've ever spent at a vending machine is maybe $4."

Details: The 18 merchants on board so far include Go Grocer, a chain of convenience stores in Chicago; Lady Chocolatt, a confectionary in Los Angeles; and Edith’s, which sells what it calls "Jewish comfort food" in Brooklyn, New York.

Bake Sum, a bakery in Oakland, California, puts a Mobile Smart Store near its front door when it closes for the day at 1 p.m.

The unit generates more than $100 an hour in sales from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. "on a not particularly busy street," Tortoise says.

Bake Sum also brings the unit to local parks.

Yes, but: What's to keep people from taking more than one product?

"We've done hundreds of transactions now, and there hasn't been a single person who has taken a second box," Shevelenko says.

Signage on the unit "makes it very explicit that there's a camera, and it's looking at you. That plays a massively deterrent effect."

Plus, if you've swiped your card to get your product, Tortoise has your payment information and could bill you again if it sees you filch something.

What's next: The Tortoise, which can go up to 5 mph, could potentially stroll local sidewalks selling its wares.