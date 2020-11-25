Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Tracking the Dow's road to 30,000

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

It took 218 trading days for the Dow to hit the latest 1,000-point milestone.

Why it matters: Dow 30K is a purely symbolic milestone. The Dow hitting 30,001, for instance, is no less significant.

  • It does underscore the stock market's meteoric rise since hitting its pandemic-low almost exactly 8 months ago, when it closed at 18,321. It's up 62% since then.

How we got here: The stock market defied a never-before-seen pandemic that's infected millions around the globe, killed hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S., and left the economy in shambles.

  • Fed & fiscal: Stocks have been turbocharged by central bank support and a massive stimulus package that’s since dried up.
  • Big Tech: A handful of tech companies — including Amazon and Apple — lead the bulk of the market rebound.
  • Earnings: Corporate earnings in some cases are better than before the pandemic — though Q3 profits are still on pace for a year-over-year plunge.
  • Gridlock: Wall Street cheered the prospect of a divided Congress.
  • Vaccine: Interim trial results from a number of vaccines show a high rate of efficacy — and presented the prospect of a quicker return to normalcy.

The result has been near-total risk-on mode, making other assets like bonds less attractive in the eyes of some than stocks.

The bottom line: "More significantly for investors, the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 also hit a record high," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride said in a note. "But ‘3635’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it."

Courtenay Brown
21 hours ago - Economy & Business

Courtenay Brown
Nov 24, 2020 - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen is back

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

A face familiar to Wall Street is back as a central player that this time will need to steer the country out of a deep economic crisis.

Driving the news: President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to nominate former Fed chair Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary.

Dave Lawler, author of World
19 mins ago - World

China's Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to President-elect Biden on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, according to the Xinhua state news agency.

Why it matters: China's foreign ministry offered Biden a belated, and tentative, congratulations on Nov. 13, but Xi had not personally acknowledged Biden's win. The leaders of Brazil, Mexico and Russia are among the very few leaders still declining to congratulate Biden.

