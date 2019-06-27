The days of the conglomerate are dead

Hundreds of thousands or even millions of jobs will vanish as conglomerates are forced to kill their traditional business model for the new technological age and chaotic geopolitics, says the CEO of Europe's largest industrial company.

What's happening: Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens, the German industrial giant, tells Axios that a revolution in manufacturing ups the challenge to the world's biggest companies, forcing them to focus only on products or services in which they truly excel.