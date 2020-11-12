Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The China tech selloff pauses

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Tech stocks rebounded slightly in China after Wednesday’s selloff that had been prompted by new antitrust rules proposed by Chinese regulators.

Why it matters: The regulations could limit the power of China’s biggest tech companies. By the FT’s math, the country’s tech sector lost $290 billion in value in the space of two days.

  • The Hong Kong-listed companies that took the biggest hit are Alibaba, JD.com, Xiaomi, Tencent, and Meituan.
  • The Hang Seng Tech Index — comprised of the 30 top technology companies listed in Hong Kong — rose 3.2%, after falling over twice as much on Wednesday.

What’s at stake: These companies will be “forced to adapt and change, sending compliance costs higher and hurting monetization,” Mark Haefele, the chief investment officer of global wealth management at UBS, wrote in a note on Wednesday.

  • But “competition has already intensified in recent years, with ‘incumbents’ (e.g., Alibaba, Tencent) losing market share to ‘disruptors’ (e.g. Pinduoduo, ByteDance), so the consequences will likely be less meaningful given reduced dominance across segments compared to a few years ago,” analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note, per CNBC.

The big picture: It’s the second time this month Chinese officials have spooked investors and mucked up understanding about how tech companies will be able to operate there.

  • Shares of Alibaba were hit last week, after the government halted the colossal Ant IPO listing in Shanghai (then the company pulled the Hong Kong leg, too).

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
44 mins ago - Sports

2020's November Masters will be unlike any other

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After a seven-month delay, the Masters is finally here — but like so much in 2020, it will be far different from the tournament we've come to expect each April.

The state of play: There's a certain feel about Augusta National; a certain rhythm to the Masters. Both will be affected by this week's spectator-less grounds, with some players missing the roar of the crowd — and others enjoying the silence.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Not only are corporate earnings coming in above Wall Street’s expectations, but a large swath of corporate America is making more money now than before the pandemic hit.

By the numbers: Earnings season is nearly over. Of the companies that have reported quarterly results, 52% saw bigger profits compared to this time last year, according to data provided to Axios by FactSet.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump eyes digital media empire to take on Fox News

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to clobber Fox News and undermine the conservative-friendly network, sources tell Axios.

The state of play: Some Trump advisers think Fox News made a mistake with an early call (seconded by AP) of President-elect Biden's win in Arizona. That enraged Trump, and gave him something tangible to use in his attacks on the network.

