1 hour ago - World

Thailand's protesters dare to criticize their absentee king

Dave Lawler, author of World

Something's brewing in Bangkok. Photo: Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty

Upwards of 20,000 people took part Sunday in Thailand's biggest protests in years, demanding the dissolution of parliament and a new constitution.

Why it matters: The protesters are targeting not only Thailand's prime minister, who took power in a 2014 coup, but the monarchy, which has historically been shielded from criticism.

“What makes these protests groundbreaking is the public articulation of the ways in which the king is unaccountable — fiscally, legally, politically and morally," says Tamara Loos, a professor at Cornell University.

  • "King Vajiralongkorn resides in Germany for most of the year and has been criticized for his indifference to the impact of the pandemic and worsening economic crisis back home."
  • “The public nature of their demands is double-edged: protesters risk arrest or even death when they critique authorities publicly. At the same time, the very public and viral (social media) nature of these protests means that the world is watching the Thai state’s response."

The youthful protesters are also demanding the resignation of Prayuth Chan-ocha, who transitioned from junta leader to prime minister after an irregularity-marred election last year.

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

  • 📸 The big picture: The pandemic is forcing both parties to blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions. Go deeper.
  • 🐘 1 cross-party thing: 3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night.
  • 👀 Watch: DNC video "Rise Up" features Bruce Springsteen and Trump's America
  • ⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Lindsey Graham's odds of keeping South Carolina Senate seat downgraded by Cook Political Report.
  • 💭 Our thought bubble: How TV networks cover it, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react, is still up in the air. Go deeper.
  • 😷 Trump campaign launches 2020 face masks months after Biden campaign

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Sylvain Cordier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said he would look to prevent drilling if elected. "His plan released last year made clear that he will permanently protect ANWR and other areas impacted by President Trump's attacks on federal lands and waters," the campaign said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow