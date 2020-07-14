The Texas Republican Party voted Monday to hold its convention this week online, after the state Supreme Court tossed an attempt to overturn a city order that banned the gathering.

Why it matters: The move ends a conflict between the state party and the city of Houston. The Texas GOP had tried to continue with its in-person convention despite the state's surge in coronavirus cases.

It then sued Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) for breach of contract when he restricted convention center events.

The event was scheduled to take place July 13–18.

What they're saying: "We look forward to continuing our important work this week in an online convention, including adopting our Platform, electing our Party officers, electing our National Delegates and Alternates and the pinnacle moment of electing the Presidential Electors who will proudly cast Texas’ 38 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump!" state party chairman James Dickey wrote in a statement.