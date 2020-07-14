2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas GOP moves its convention online

The Texas delegation at the 2016 RNC. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Texas Republican Party voted Monday to hold its convention this week online, after the state Supreme Court tossed an attempt to overturn a city order that banned the gathering.

Why it matters: The move ends a conflict between the state party and the city of Houston. The Texas GOP had tried to continue with its in-person convention despite the state's surge in coronavirus cases.

  • It then sued Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) for breach of contract when he restricted convention center events.
  • The event was scheduled to take place July 13–18.

What they're saying: "We look forward to continuing our important work this week in an online convention, including adopting our Platform, electing our Party officers, electing our National Delegates and Alternates and the pinnacle moment of electing the Presidential Electors who will proudly cast Texas’ 38 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump!" state party chairman James Dickey wrote in a statement.

Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Health

Houston mayor calls for two-week shutdown as hospitalizations surge

A health care worker at a COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas, on July 9. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Monday that he has proposed a two-week citywide shutdown to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Why it matters: Harris County, where Houston is located, is reporting the most coronavirus cases and fatalities in the state, per Texas' health department. More people are hospitalized and in the ICU in Houston than in any other major city in the state.

Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - Health

Study: 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance this year

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roughly 5.4 million adults in the U.S. lost their health insurance from February to May after losing their jobs, according to a new estimate from Families USA, a group that favors the Affordable Care Act.

Why it matters: There are more adults under 65 without insurance in Southern states which are the same states setting new records for single-day coronavirus infections along with rising hospitalizations.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

4 former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk

CDC director Robert Redfield and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blasted the Trump administration's "repeated efforts to subvert" agency guidelines related to reopening schools, accusing the White House in a scathing Washington Post op-ed of undermining science with "partisan potshots."

Why it matters: Former directors Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan and David Satcher and acting head Richard Besser served in parts of the Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations. They said they "cannot recall over our collective tenure a single time when political pressure led to a change in the interpretation of scientific evidence."

