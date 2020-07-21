36 mins ago - Sports

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field set to make soft debut

An aerial drone view of Globe Life Field in April. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

When photos of Globe Life Field first surfaced, the internet roasted the aesthetics, likening it to a Costco. But the Rangers are confident that they will have the last laugh, sticking true to the old adage that "it's what's on the inside that counts."

Why it matters: The Rangers' new home, which will host an exhibition game today before Friday's home opener, could usher in a new era of ballpark design.

  • The backdrop: Ballparks have followed a logical evolution over the past 160 years, transforming from temporary wooden structures to unique parks that fit their surroundings ("Jewel Box" era), to concrete doughnuts (multi-use era), to modernized versions of classic designs (retro era).
Courtesy: Texas Rangers

Details: Globe Life Field, which replaces Globe Life Park (across the street, built in 1994), was designed with both the past and future in mind.

  • Seat placement: With revenue-generating suites becoming more of a priority in recent years, seats have been moved higher up and farther away from the field. In an attempt to reverse that trend without the drawback of view-obstructing support columns, architects cantilevered the upper decks.
  • Smaller capacity: Fewer seats means more common areas, where fans can socialize and turn a sporting event into a night out with friends. This trend has been gaining steam for over a decade, as teams try to bring young people back to the ballpark.
  • Stadium location: The average retro era park is just 3.17 miles from the nearest City Hall, per FiveThirtyEight, but Globe Life Field is 16.8 miles away. Like Atlanta's Truist Field, it is meant to be the anchor of a larger development plan, rather than a standalone ballpark.

The bottom line: Ballpark construction has long been a product of external factors — where does it fit, how else can we use it, etc. — but Globe Life is more focused on optimizing the interior and could provide a glimpse of the future.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,730,716— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,323,901Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,909 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable."
  4. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  5. World: EU leaders reach historic deal on $857 billion recovery package — The state of the global race for a vaccine.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Amy Harder
28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
40 mins ago - Sports

California delays high school sports until December

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fall high school sports season in California will be postponed until at least December, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday.

The state of play: The three typical high school sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — will be played between December and June and compressed into either fall or spring seasons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow