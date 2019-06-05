Two senior Department of Public Safety officials cited Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as initiating a drive to purge nearly 100,000 suspected non-U.S. citizens from state voter rolls, emails made public Tuesday show. His office denies the claims.

Why it matters: In February, a federal judge said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas. State officials reached an agreement with civil rights groups in April to halt the voter citizenship review, putting an end to multiple federal lawsuits challenging their controversial plan.