Two senior Department of Public Safety officials cited Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as initiating a drive to purge nearly 100,000 suspected non-U.S. citizens from state voter rolls, emails made public Tuesday show. His office denies the claims.
Why it matters: In February, a federal judge said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas. State officials reached an agreement with civil rights groups in April to halt the voter citizenship review, putting an end to multiple federal lawsuits challenging their controversial plan.
Details: The League of United Latin American Citizens and the Campaign Legal Center, which represented plaintiffs who sued the state over the purge, provided the emailed correspondences. In one exchange, dated August 27, 2018, DPS official John Crawford tells staff to provide the driver's license data used to compare with voter rolls, according to the email.
"We delivered this information earlier this year, and we have an urgent request from the governor’s office to do it again."— DPS official John Crawford email
What they're saying: Abbott’s office denied to AP he'd had any contact with the agency before the launch of the now-scrapped purge in late January. "Neither the Governor, nor the Governor’s office gave a directive to initiate this process,” Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement, per AP. "No one speaks for the Governor’s office, but the Governor’s office."
