Texas AG sues Meta for allegedly exploiting users' biometric data

Shawna Chen

Meta's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued social media giant Meta on Monday for allegedly capturing and using biometric data without properly obtaining informed consent. Meta has vowed to fight the lawsuit.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ashley Gold: Similar suits are likely to come from other states as lawmakers grapple with how to treat the use of biometric data, and this one just adds to Facebook’s many regulatory woes.

What he's saying: Paxton is accusing Meta's Facebook of storing millions of biometric identifiers, including fingerprint and voiceprint, without obtaining "informed consent," as mandated by Texas law.

  • Facebook has "exploited the personal information of users and non-users alike to grow its empire and reap historic, windfall profits," stated a release from Paxton's office.
  • Court documents allege that Facebook also disclosed users' personal information to "other parties who further exploited it."
  • "Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being," Paxton said in a statement. "This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security."
  • Paxton has asked the court to order Meta to pay the state $25,000 for each violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and $10,000 for each violation of the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The other side: "These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Axios.

Worth noting: Facebook paid $650 million to settle a similar lawsuit involving biometric data in Illinois two years ago.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Meta.

Stef W. Kight
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The for-profit detention circle

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Migrant-tracking technology the U.S. government is using in part to fulfill President Biden's pledge to close for-profit detention centers is sold by the subsidiary of a major for-profit detention provider, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Human rights advocates and labor unions have long objected to for-profit prisons, saying the financial incentive for mass detention creates a morally slippery slope ripe for abuse. A sole provider also benefits from the alternatives to them.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Andrew Solender
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: GOP calls for Capitol to reopen

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than half of Senate Republicans plan to introduce a resolution this week calling to fully reopen the Capitol to the public after it was closed because of the coronavirus, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The resolution is the latest salvo in an ongoing dispute between the two parties over how secured the Capitol should be amid the lingering pandemic — and the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Dave Lawler
45 mins ago - World

U.S. braces for Ukraine invasion but Russia says diplomacy still alive

Putin holds a long-distance meeting with his top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Kremlin Press Office/Getty Images

The U.S. is relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine due to fears of a Russian invasion that U.S. officials believe could begin within the next 48 hours.

The other side: That announcement contrasted sharply with the scenes in Moscow on Monday as top Russian officials briefed Vladimir Putin in carefully choreographed meetings that diplomacy will continue and military exercises near the border will wind down.

Go deeper (2 min. read)