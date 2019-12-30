Deadly shooting at Texas church

A gunman opened fire at a church in Texas on Sunday morning, killing one person and critically wounding another before being fatally shot by another parishioner, the New York Times reports.
What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the attack at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth. "Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life."
The big picture: Several places of worship have been attacked in recent years. On Saturday, a man armed with a knife stormed the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., during a Hanukkah gathering and wounded five people, including two critically.
- In April, shooting at Chabad of Poway Synagogue in California left one person dead and three others wounded.
- In October 2018, a gunman killed 11 people and injured six others at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
- In November 2017, a gunman armed with a military-style rifle entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and killed 26 people.
- In June 2015, nine African Americans were shot to death by a white supremacist at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Another Fort Worth place of worship, Wedgwood Baptist Church, was targeted in 1999 by a gunman who killed seven people and himself.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.