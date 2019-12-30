Deadly shooting at Texas church

A gunman opened fire at a church in Texas on Sunday morning, killing one person and critically wounding another before being fatally shot by another parishioner, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the attack at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth. "Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life."