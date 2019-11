Details: The first blast at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches wounded three employees as it "blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes" and sent toxic plumes into the air just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, per CBS News. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told a news conference it knocked out power to the plant, per CNN.

A second explosion in the afternoon propelled a tower into the air "like a missile" toward the nearby Port Neches-Groves High School, Branick said. A third blast followed soon after, Fox26 Houston reports.

There were "a bunch" of towers left, Branick said, per the New York Times. "The concern is that if another one were to launch ... and it were to go into the tank farm, the results would be catastrophic." Thousands of people continued to be evacuated the night before Thanksgiving, the Times reports.

The big picture: Concerns have been raised about "the adequacy of health and safety regulations as well as the environmental effects from the accidents," after a string of fires and explosions at chemical plants in recent years, the Times notes.