Texas A&M signs best college football recruiting class ever

Texas A&M ended National Signing Day with the best recruiting class in college football history.

Driving the news: The Aggies added five-star DE Shemar Stewart and four-star S Jacoby Mathews on Wednesday, nudging them past Alabama's 2021 class for the highest-ranked ever, per 247Sports.

Wild stat: A&M signed seven of the 34 five-star recruits in this year's class.

Top 10 classes: Alabama wasn't far behind with the sixth-best class ever, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan and UNC.

Why it matters: Seven of the 10 best classes in history have won or played for a national championship within four years of signing — and every No. 1 class from 2011-20 made the national title game.