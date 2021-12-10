Sign up for our daily briefing

Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas anti-abortion law to proceed

Abortion and anti-abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday said some lawsuits against Texas' anti-abortion law — the strictest in the country — can proceed.

The big picture: The court's decision is not a ruling on the merits of Texas' law — and leaves the law in place — but it paves the way for the courts to decide whether that law is constitutional.

Driving the news: The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, says abortion clinics in the state can challenge the Texas law's constitutionality in court. But it allows only a small slice of those lawsuits to proceed.

Texas banned abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which usually happen around the sixth week of a pregnancy. But rather than a straightforward government regulation, it enforced that law by allowing private citizens to sue other private citizens who provide or facilitate an abortion.

  • That highly unusual enforcement structure is why even many conservative legal experts have long expected the law to ultimately fall — allowing individuals to sue each other over constitutionally protected behavior is a form of vigilantism with enormous implications for a host of rights.
  • But that enforcement structure was also designed, in part, to evade oversight from federal courts — if the state itself does not enforce the law, how could the courts tell it not to enforce the law?
  • The Supreme Court initially let Texas' law remain in effect, for exactly that reason, but both clinics and the Justice Department argued that states should not be able to essentially eliminate constitutional rights this way.

The majority of Americans say the Supreme Court should reject a Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

What's next: A ruling on the merits of the Texas law may take a while, but the high court heard arguments Dec. 1 in another high-profile abortion case.

  • It's a suit over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 16 weeks — earlier than the court has previously allowed. Mississippi is also asking the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade outright.
  • That case has none of the procedural difficulties of the Texas case, and is therefore a much more straightforward referendum on whether the 6-3 court will move quickly to roll back abortion rights, as both sides expect it to.

Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas judge: Citizen enforcement of abortion law unconstitutional

Pro-abortion rights protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin in September. Photo: Sergio Flores For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the state's constitution as it permits private citizens to sue abortion providers, a judge ruled Thursday.

Why it matters: State District Court Judge David Peeples' ruling, which doesn't stop the strict law from being enforced, comes ahead of an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Texas legislation.

Axios
Dec 9, 2021 - Podcasts

Instagram on the defense

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, came to Capitol Hill yesterday with a message for senators: his company could and will do better in protecting teens. He was defending the social media app from growing bipartisan backlash over its reported potential harmful impact on teens, especially girls.

  • Plus, creating a haven for abortions in California.
  • And, a new zero carbon emissions goal for the federal government.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Harding McGill, Oriana Gonzalez, and Ben Geman.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Michael Hanf, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Transcript (6 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge allows lawsuits against Georgia’s voting law to move forward

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots during the first day of early voting in the US Senate runoff at the Gwinnett Fairgrounds, Dec. 14, 2020. Photo: Tami Chappell / AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday denied motions to dismiss lawsuits over Georgia's voting law that restricts voter across the state.

Why it matters: Legal challenges emerged from several civil rights groups and the Department of Justice after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the state's election law in March.

