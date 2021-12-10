Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas anti-abortion law to proceed

Sign up for our daily briefing
Abortion and anti-abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Supreme Court on Friday said some lawsuits against Texas' anti-abortion law — the strictest in the country — can proceed.
The big picture: The court's decision is not a ruling on the merits of Texas' law — and leaves the law in place — but it paves the way for the courts to decide whether that law is constitutional.
Driving the news: The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, says abortion clinics in the state can challenge the Texas law's constitutionality in court. But it allows only a small slice of those lawsuits to proceed.
Texas banned abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which usually happen around the sixth week of a pregnancy. But rather than a straightforward government regulation, it enforced that law by allowing private citizens to sue other private citizens who provide or facilitate an abortion.
- That highly unusual enforcement structure is why even many conservative legal experts have long expected the law to ultimately fall — allowing individuals to sue each other over constitutionally protected behavior is a form of vigilantism with enormous implications for a host of rights.
- But that enforcement structure was also designed, in part, to evade oversight from federal courts — if the state itself does not enforce the law, how could the courts tell it not to enforce the law?
- The Supreme Court initially let Texas' law remain in effect, for exactly that reason, but both clinics and the Justice Department argued that states should not be able to essentially eliminate constitutional rights this way.
The majority of Americans say the Supreme Court should reject a Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
What's next: A ruling on the merits of the Texas law may take a while, but the high court heard arguments Dec. 1 in another high-profile abortion case.
- It's a suit over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 16 weeks — earlier than the court has previously allowed. Mississippi is also asking the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade outright.
- That case has none of the procedural difficulties of the Texas case, and is therefore a much more straightforward referendum on whether the 6-3 court will move quickly to roll back abortion rights, as both sides expect it to.