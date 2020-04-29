22 mins ago - Science

A new way to rapidly diagnose disease

Bryan Walsh

The Broad Institute's microwell CARMEN chip. Photo: Michael James Butts

A new technology has been developed using CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics to run thousands of tests for diseases simultaneously, per a paper published in Nature today.

Why it matters: COVID-19 has painfully demonstrated the limits of conventional diagnostics methods for infectious disease. A new platform that would allow doctors to test a single sample for thousands of different pathogens could revolutionize disease response.

The new testing platform, called CARMEN and developed by scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, provides one possible answer to a question that often bedevils doctors: What are sick patients actually infected with?

  • Doctors often generally treat people who present with respiratory disease symptoms first, and then find out the cause later — or often, never.

How it works: The Broad Institute's new test uses rubber chips slightly larger than a smartphone, each with tens of thousands of "microwells" — compartments that hold two tiny droplets. One droplet contains viral genetic material from a sample, while the other contains virus-detection reagents.

  • When the detection droplet, which includes the CRISPR protein Cas13, finds the specific viral genetic sequence being targeted — like the novel coronavirus — it produces a detectable signal. The entire process can yield results in eight hours.

What they're saying: The new technology could help speed COVID-19 tests, but its bigger impact could be in enabling clinicians to rapidly test a patient sample for more than 150 different viruses.

  • "Imagine a world in which you go to the doctor and you actually find out what's making you sick," says Catherine Freije, a Harvard graduate student and co-author of the paper. "Instead of epidemiologists wondering what's circulating in a community, they'd be able to have accurate statistics of what's spreading and where."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon

Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

Bob Herman

NIH to start "Shark Tank" process to speed up coronavirus tests

The U.S. is conducting about 1.6 million COVID-19 tests per week right now. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health is spending $1.5 billion in federal stimulus money to speed the development of COVID-19 tests, with a goal of creating "millions" of quick tests every week "by the end of summer 2020, and even more in time for the flu season," the federal agency said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Containing the coronavirus outbreak and resuming a semblance of normal life will require a big increase in the country's testing capacity, which is still well below where experts say it should be.

