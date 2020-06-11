1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Tesla is close to becoming the world's most valuable car company

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla's stock rose to more than $1,000 a share for the very first time Wednesday, lifting its valuation above $190 billion.

Why it matters: Given its pace of growth this year, Tesla is now closing in on car industry leader Toyota's $216 billion, according to the WSJ.

  • The company's market cap has risen by nearly $40 billion in the last month and by $70 billion in the last three months.

What happened: The price jump followed news of an internal memo from CEO Elon Musk that it's "time to go all out" and bring its long-planned semitruck into "volume production."

Of note: Musk's note about Tesla's electric trucks follows a surge in the stock price of electric truck manufacturer Nikola, which has tripled its price since it began trading last week.

  • The jump pushed the company's market cap briefly above both Ford and Fiat Chrysler, despite the fact that Nikola hasn't sold a single vehicle.

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,400,013 — Total deaths: 417,133 — Total recoveries — 3,484,672Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,924 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  6. ⛳️ Sports: The PGA Tour resumes in Texas after 3-month hiatus.
Courtenay Brown
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Unemployment applications have tapered off from their peak at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but remain at historically high rates even as states take steps to reopen and businesses start to bring workers back.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Fed faces calls to do more to battle systemic inequality

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

From local governments to sports leagues, a host of institutions have started taking real action to address systemic inequality in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality and racism — and the Federal Reserve may not be immune.

Driving the news: Chair Jerome Powell chafed at a question during the Fed's latest policy meeting about the way the central bank's policies have contributed to wealth inequality — a longtime grievance of politicians and market watchers, but a subject rarely broached at Fed press conferences.

