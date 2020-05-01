13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla stock plunged after Elon Musk tweeted it was “too high”

Fadel Allassan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tesla's share price dropped at least 12% Friday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted the price was "too high."

By the numbers: The stock was trading at 760.23 just before Musk's tweet, per CNBC. It plunged to 717.64 and continued to drop.

The tweet was part of a series of posts that included Musk saying he was "selling almost all physical possessions."

The big picture: Tesla posted profits for the third quarter in a row on Wednesday, but said the coronavirus pandemic was likely to disrupt its operations.

  • On an earnings call that day, Musk called stay-at-home orders, which were implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic, "fascist" and "an outrage."

Joann Muller

Musk calls stay-at-home orders "fascist" in expletive-laden earnings call

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched into a mini-tirade about government stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "fascist" and "an outrage" on an earnings call Wednesday.

What he said: [T]he extension of the shelter-in-place or, frankly, I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights — in my opinion — breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country What the f--k?"

Updated Apr 30, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,276,373 — Total deaths: 233,688 — Total recoveries — 1,024,529Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,070,032 — Total deaths: 63,019 — Total recoveries — 153,947 — Total tested: 6,231,182Map.
  3. Trump: What the president wants to signal with his Lincoln Memorial town hall.
  4. Public health: The death count may be higher than current totals —
  5. Federal government: DOJ probes doctor who promoted hydroxychloroquine on Fox News
  6. Business: Popeyes' chicken sandwich boosts growth despite coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Margaret Harding McGill

Lawmakers threaten to compel Bezos to testify in antitrust probe

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A bipartisan group of House Judiciary lawmakers is demanding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify before them following a Wall Street Journal report detailing his company's use of third-party sellers' data to develop competing in-house products.

Why it matters: Amazon has been a lifeline for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, but the company remains the target of multiple antitrust probes — and has invited fresh scrutiny with revelations like those chronicled in the Journal.

Technology