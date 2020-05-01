Tesla stock plunged after Elon Musk tweeted it was “too high”

Tesla's share price dropped at least 12% Friday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted the price was "too high."

By the numbers: The stock was trading at 760.23 just before Musk's tweet, per CNBC. It plunged to 717.64 and continued to drop.

The tweet was part of a series of posts that included Musk saying he was "selling almost all physical possessions."

The big picture: Tesla posted profits for the third quarter in a row on Wednesday, but said the coronavirus pandemic was likely to disrupt its operations.