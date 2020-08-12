48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla splits its stock and sees another bump

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images

Tesla's share price jumped in after-market trading following the Silicon Valley electric automaker's announcement of a 5-for-1 stock split.

Why it matters: The company's Tuesday evening announcement said the move is aimed at making stock ownership "more accessible to employees and investors."

  • The company's stock price has surged this year and closed yesterday at $1,374-per-share, which is three times higher than where it started in 2020.
  • The stock is up almost 7% in premarket activity this morning.

The big picture: "For Tesla, it helps defend against claims its stock price is inflated by reducing the total cost of one share by 80 percent and giving the company the appearance of having more affordable and accessible shares," The Verge reports.

Yes, but: Reuters notes that "brokerages increasingly let customers buy parts of shares, making the benefit of share splits less clear than in the past."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 20,388,408 — Total deaths: 743,599— Total recoveries: 12,616,973Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,150,590 — Total deaths: 164,681 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits — U.S. producer prices rose last month by the most since October 2018.
  4. Public health: America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump congratulates QAnon conspiracy theorist on GOP runoff win

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted congratulations to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff.

Why it matters: The president's approval illustrates how the once-fringe conspiracy theory has gained ground within the GOP. Greene is among the at least 11 GOP candidates for Congress who have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets, per Axios' Jacob Knutson.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

What Kamala Harris means for Biden's climate change plans

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joshua Lott/Stringer.

Sen. Kamala Harris' VP selection could heighten the ticket's focus on environmental justice while prompting fresh Trump campaign political attacks on Democrats' energy plans.

Why it matters: Her introduction comes in an election year that has seen more emphasis on climate change than prior cycles. One effect of the movement ignited by the police killing of George Floyd is a new focus on environmental burdens that poor people and communities of color face.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow