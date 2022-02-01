Tesla recalling more than 50,000 cars that allow rolling stops

Self-driving cars will be rule followers on the road.

Driving the news: Tesla is recalling more than 53,000 vehicles after federal regulators balked at the company’s Autopilot system allowing its vehicles to come to a rolling stop at intersections.

The company had released a software update allowing rolling stops when no moving cars, pedestrians or bicyclists are nearby.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was not amused.

Tesla has agreed to remove the feature with an over-the-air software update.

The bottom line: You don’t have to follow the law, but your car does.