Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was in pugnacious form on Wednesday during a 145-minute press conference in Beirut, at which he proclaimed his innocence while simultaneously bemoaning the underperformance of the Nissan share price.

By the numbers: Since Ghosn was arrested in November, Nissan's enterprise value has declined to $85 billion from $96 billion, a rate of roughly $36 million per trading day.