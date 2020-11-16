Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Tesla to join S&P 500 as its biggest new member ever

People look at electric vehicles at a Tesla store in Shanghai, China. Photo: Yan Daming/VCG via Getty Images

Tesla will join the S&P 500, the index's committee said on Monday.

Why it matters: After years of ineligibility, one of the most valuable U.S. companies by market cap (and the most valuable automaker in the world) is joining the main benchmark of the stock market as its biggest new member ever.

  • The move opens Tesla up to a massive investor base: roughly $11 trillion worth of investment funds that track the index.
  • Tesla would be the 10th biggest S&P 500 component, ahead of Johnson & Johnson.

Catch up quick: The company met the final requirement for eligibility — four consecutive quarters of profitability — when it reported its Q2 results in July. But the company was passed over when S&P Dow Jones Indices switched up the index's components in September.

  • Wall Street analysts speculated that the reason was because of Tesla's dependency on the sale of regulatory credits to other automakers — without which, it wouldn't be profitable on a quarterly basis.
  • Shares of Tesla, which ran up earlier this year on the expectation it would be added to the index, rose roughly 9% in after-hours trading.

Details: The move is effective on Dec. 21.

  • Because Tesla is such a massive addition to the index, the committee is still trying to figure out whether the company should be added all at once or in two separate tranches.

Courtenay Brown
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small company stocks thrive

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

An index of America's smallest companies closed at the highest level ever on Friday. It hasn't hit a new record in over two years.

Why it matters: The gulf between the biggest and smallest companies widened at the onset of the pandemic — with smaller companies (whose businesses are the most closely tied to the U.S. economy) seen as hit the hardest by the economic effects from COVID-19.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The U.K. is reportedly prepping a ban on new internal combustion vehicles

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to announce this week that sales of new internal combustion vehicles will be banned by 2030, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: It would be among the world's most aggressive policies to bolster deployment of electric vehicles and curb transportation emissions.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

