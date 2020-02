Data: Money.net; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla is in the midst of what might be the most lucrative one-week run in stock market history, on Tuesday gaining another $19.3 billion in market value. Since the close of trading last Tuesday, it's up 50% to an eye-popping $53.6 billion.

But, but, but: Tesla also fell around $80 per share in the last five minutes of trading.