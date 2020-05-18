15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla to decide between Austin and Tulsa for next U.S. factory

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Tesla is deciding between Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma as the locations for its next U.S. factory, multiple outlets reported in recent days.

Why it matters: The reports, while hedged, add some clarity to the question of where Tesla will build Model Y crossovers for East Coast delivery, as well as the Cybertruck.

Driving the news: The Associated Press and TechCrunch report that company officials toured two sites in Tulsa in recent days.

  • Tesla did not provide comment on the reports. And keep this in mind: "It wasn’t clear if there were any other finalists in the mix," AP notes.

Flashback: In March a source familiar with the electric automaker's planning told Axios and other outlets that Nashville, Tenn., was under serious consideration.

  • But on Friday TechCrunch, citing an anonymous source, reported that Tesla has informed officials the city is out of the running.

The 50 best sports documentaries

Yoshinori Sakai, a student born in Hiroshima on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped, carries the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

While ESPN's zeitgeist-driving Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" officially ended on Sunday, there's still plenty of similar content out there to enjoy.

To help with your quarantine binge-watching, Axios is hooking you up with our 50 favorite sports documentaries of all time.

Fed chair: "There's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell previewed what Americans can expect in the coming months from policymakers: a whole lot more.

What it means: Powell has been adamant that the Fed has not run out of ammunition, even after adding more than $2.5 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet — more than half its pre-2020 total — in just the past two months.

The pandemic downturn might yield a new startup wave

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The American economy is in a dark period right now, but some in Silicon Valley are optimistic it could spawn a generation of startups whose founders are finally getting the nudge they needed to make the leap.

Why it matters: It may sound counterintuitive to launch new businesses in the middle of an economic crash, but it's worked during past downturns, and Silicon Valley's founders and investors remain willing, so far, to keep rolling the dice.

