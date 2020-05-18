Tesla to decide between Austin and Tulsa for next U.S. factory
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Tesla is deciding between Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma as the locations for its next U.S. factory, multiple outlets reported in recent days.
Why it matters: The reports, while hedged, add some clarity to the question of where Tesla will build Model Y crossovers for East Coast delivery, as well as the Cybertruck.
Driving the news: The Associated Press and TechCrunch report that company officials toured two sites in Tulsa in recent days.
- Tesla did not provide comment on the reports. And keep this in mind: "It wasn’t clear if there were any other finalists in the mix," AP notes.
Flashback: In March a source familiar with the electric automaker's planning told Axios and other outlets that Nashville, Tenn., was under serious consideration.
- But on Friday TechCrunch, citing an anonymous source, reported that Tesla has informed officials the city is out of the running.