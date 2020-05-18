Tesla to decide between Austin and Tulsa for next U.S. factory

Tesla is deciding between Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma as the locations for its next U.S. factory, multiple outlets reported in recent days.

Why it matters: The reports, while hedged, add some clarity to the question of where Tesla will build Model Y crossovers for East Coast delivery, as well as the Cybertruck.

Driving the news: The Associated Press and TechCrunch report that company officials toured two sites in Tulsa in recent days.

Tesla did not provide comment on the reports. And keep this in mind: "It wasn’t clear if there were any other finalists in the mix," AP notes.

Flashback: In March a source familiar with the electric automaker's planning told Axios and other outlets that Nashville, Tenn., was under serious consideration.