What to watch for in Tesla's Q4 earnings report

Tesla will report Q4 2020 earnings after markets close today, with analysts expecting a sixth consecutive quarterly profit for the electric vehicle maker that was reeling just a few years ago.

Why it matters: Tesla is the country's dominant EV company, and its trajectory affects overall adoption of the tech, even as more and more models from other companies are hitting the market.

The company is also just a wild story, with its $837 billion(!) market cap that's larger than several legacy automakers combined, and the endless speculation about whether it's in a bubble.

What we're watching: Beyond the earnings numbers...