Tesla earnings put focus on product plans

Tesla is expected to report record earnings Wednesday afternoon after its highest-ever quarterly and full-year sales.

Why it matters: Beyond the Q4 numbers, analysts and investors will be looking for clarity on the still-mysterious timing of planned products like the Cybertruck and the semi-truck.

By the numbers: "[A]nalysts polled by Bloomberg expect the company to post quarterly profits of $2.30 per share on revenues of $16.6 billion," which is far above Q3 levels, Insider reports.

