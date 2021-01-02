Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Tesla narrowly misses 500,000 delivery target for 2020

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles throughout 2020, falling just short of CEO Elon Musk's goal of shipping 500,000, the company announced on Saturday.

The state of play: Despite the near miss, the Q4 numbers set a new record for the company, with 180,570 cars shipped for the last three months of 2020 compared to the previous record of 139,300 Q3 deliveries.

  • The company surpassed Wall Street's expectations, as they anticipated it would deliver 174,000 between October and December, CNBC reports.
  • Tesla's annual sales increased by 36% and shares rose by 700%, per AP.

Yes, but: Musk had pushed the company to meet his goal. The CEO sent an email to employees in December telling to increase production as much as possible to meet demand, AP notes.

  • This week, he tweeted that all cars delivered through the last three days of the year would have three months of the full self-driving option for free. The option normally costs $10,000, according to AP.

The big picture: Musk has said he wants to increase the company's sales to 20 million per year over the next decade, per CNBC.

  • Tesla is building new factories in Texas and Germany in an effort to boost production and sales.

What to watch: Tesla said final results could vary by 0.5% or more.

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Iran plans to resume 20% uranium enrichment

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during a press conference on Jan. 2. Photo: Presidency of Iran/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran announced Saturday its atomic energy agency will begin enriching uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear facility — a level of enrichment exceeding regulations set by the the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, AP reports.

Why it matters: The resumption of enriching uranium to pre-nuclear deal levels would bring the country's nuclear program closer to being capable of producing the levels of enrichment needed for nuclear weapons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Multiple senators oppose certifying election results

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A growing number of Republican senators — led by Ted Cruz — announced today they also will object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Wednesday and called for resurrecting an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit of the results.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to avoid the spectacle of his party leading a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden from being declared the 2020 election winner, but Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise a general objection and now other Republican senators plan to air more specific grievances.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow