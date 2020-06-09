Tesla says air quality jumps from coronavirus lockdowns make case for electric vehicles

Tesla is hailing the air quality benefits of less pollution from internal combustion engine vehicles during the lockdowns, calling it a temporary glimpse of what's possible in the long term, Bloomberg reports.

The intrigue: CEO Elon Musk has railed against stay-at-home orders, even calling them "fascist," and has also battled local officials as he sought to re-open the company's plant in Fremont, California.

What they're saying: The company's annual impact report points out "dramatic" increases in air quality and carbon emissions cuts worldwide.

It notes that while these cuts won't be sustained, there's an "unprecedented opportunity to learn from this disruption and accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions" as part of economic recoveries.

“It is not hard to imagine that many cities could become electric-only in the near future as they begin to witness the impact that internal combustion engine vehicles have on air quality," it states.

The big picture: Dissonance with Musk's comments aside, Tesla is hardly the only company making some version of these points.

There's a global movement afoot — with limited success so far — to stitch clean energy investments into government stimulus packages in response to the pandemic.

Worth noting: Tesla's stock ended the day at almost $950-per-share Monday, a record closing price.

The stock rose after China Passenger Car Association reported that sales of Tesla's Model 3 were over 11,000 in May, more than tripling April's levels, per Fortune and other outlets.

It signals China's importance for the growth of electric vehicles as the world's largest auto market and a place with strong government backing for the sector. Tesla's factory there began deliveries at the end of 2019.

Wedbush Securities’ analyst Daniel Ives said in a note, "We believe that the China growth story is worth $300 per share to Tesla as this [electric vehicle] penetration is set to ramp significantly over the next 12 to 18 months in a more normalized backdrop," per CNBC.

