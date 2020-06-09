1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Tesla says air quality jumps from coronavirus lockdowns make case for electric vehicles

Tesla is hailing the air quality benefits of less pollution from internal combustion engine vehicles during the lockdowns, calling it a temporary glimpse of what's possible in the long term, Bloomberg reports.

The intrigue: CEO Elon Musk has railed against stay-at-home orders, even calling them "fascist," and has also battled local officials as he sought to re-open the company's plant in Fremont, California.

What they're saying: The company's annual impact report points out "dramatic" increases in air quality and carbon emissions cuts worldwide.

  • It notes that while these cuts won't be sustained, there's an "unprecedented opportunity to learn from this disruption and accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions" as part of economic recoveries.
  • “It is not hard to imagine that many cities could become electric-only in the near future as they begin to witness the impact that internal combustion engine vehicles have on air quality," it states.

The big picture: Dissonance with Musk's comments aside, Tesla is hardly the only company making some version of these points.

  • There's a global movement afoot — with limited success so far — to stitch clean energy investments into government stimulus packages in response to the pandemic.

Worth noting: Tesla's stock ended the day at almost $950-per-share Monday, a record closing price.

  • The stock rose after China Passenger Car Association reported that sales of Tesla's Model 3 were over 11,000 in May, more than tripling April's levels, per Fortune and other outlets.
  • It signals China's importance for the growth of electric vehicles as the world's largest auto market and a place with strong government backing for the sector. Tesla's factory there began deliveries at the end of 2019.
  • Wedbush Securities’ analyst Daniel Ives said in a note, "We believe that the China growth story is worth $300 per share to Tesla as this [electric vehicle] penetration is set to ramp significantly over the next 12 to 18 months in a more normalized backdrop," per CNBC.

Burundi's leader dies of "heart attack," or possibly coronavirus

Burundi's government says President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died of a heart attack — though his death follows reports that he and his wife may have contracted COVID-19.

Why it matters: Burundi has reported few cases of coronavirus and done little to mitigate the spread. It expelled World Health Organization officials last month, accusing them of "interference," and went ahead with elections on May 20 that were widely viewed as rigged but saw Nkurunziza's chosen successor declared the winner.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 7,155,952 — Total deaths: 407,145 — Total recoveries — 3,319,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 1,963,828 — Total deaths: 111,014 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus — Social distancing may have prevented 5 million U.S. deaths.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  5. Business: More businesses were lost in the last 3 months than all of the Great Recession.
WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus

The World Health Organization clarified comments an official made on Monday that called asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus "very rare," saying in a press conference that these carriers do take part in spreading the virus but that more information is needed to know by how much.

What they're saying: WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove clarified Tuesday that patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms. In addition, some patients transmit the virus before developing symptoms. Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic," rather than asymptomatic.

