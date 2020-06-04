18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Germany rolls out new electric car stimulus

Ben Geman, author of Generate

An electric car BMW I3 is charged at a charging station. Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

"Germany is doubling incentives offered to buyers of battery-powered cars as part of a 130 billion-euros ($146 billion) economic recovery package for the period through the end of next year — but the government refused pleas for the program to include internal-combustion cars," Automotive News reports.

Why it matters: It fills in some of the blanks in the wider — and very open — question of how much governments will seek to use stimulus packages to bolster low-carbon technology as they support domestic industries.

By the numbers: Per its story and others, buying EVs with a price of up to roughly $45,000 will be eligible for government and manufacturer incentives totaling about $10,000.

The intrigue: Via Reuters, the price structure means that "premium carmakers like BMW, Mercedes, and even Tesla are not eligible for the full amount," while it will benefit makers of less expensive models like the VW ID3 and the Kia e-Niro.

Go deeper

Ben Geman
10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil faces tough road back from coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oil companies in the battered shale patch are starting to bring back some production as prices climb, but a new report underscores how the pandemic is taking a heavy financial toll despite signs of revival.

Driving the news: Fourteen North American producers have filed for bankruptcy thus far during the second quarter, per a tally from the law firm Haynes and Boone, which closely tracks the sector's finances.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic is still putting a historic strain on the labor market, though the pace of unemployment applications continues to slow.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The risk asset rally continues as stock market rebounds

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Risk assets have jumped over the past week and continued their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight day and posting its highest close since March 4, while the Nasdaq ended the day just 1.4% below its all-time high.

What it means: If it hadn't been evident before, Wednesday's market action made clear that the bulls are back in charge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow