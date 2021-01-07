Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bitcoin vs. Tesla: Battle of the bubbles

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Expand chart
Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The value of Tesla overtook the value of all the bitcoins in the world in early June, and has stayed ahead ever since.

The bull case for Tesla is fundamentally optimistic. It involves a real company coming to dominate the global mobility industry.

  • If Tesla gets big enough, and interest rates stay low for long enough, then the present value of its future profits might conceivably be even higher than the current $730 billion.

The bull case for Bitcoin is fundamentally pessimistic, or at least anarcho-libertarian.

  • It involves the erosion of national power, the implosion of fiat currencies, the return of double-digit (or higher) inflation, and a global rush to the perceived safety of an asset class that will always be supply constrained.

Between the lines: The two speculative bets have tracked each other closely over the past year. That's because the real driver of their prices is technical market factors. People buy things that are going up, especially when they're feeling rich.

  • It's called the "momentum" strategy, and it generally works very well, until it doesn't.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Schumer calls for Trump's immediate removal from office

Schumer claps after the joint session interrupted by a mob breaching the U.S. Capitol resumed on Jan. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Why it matters: It's a drastic demand by the top Democrat in the Senate, underscoring the severity of the situation after the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday. Some confidants and Republican officials have privately consider invoking the 25th Amendment, which has long been dismissed as a liberal fantasy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Facebook extends Trump ban indefinitely over incitement of violence

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is banned from posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the next two weeks until the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden is complete, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary step for Facebook to take, given that the company has been one of the slowest to take action against the President's account and has historically prioritized free speech, especially for world leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr condemns Trump: "Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable"

Attorney General Bill Barr at a press briefing on Dec. 21. Photo: Michael Reynolds/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement to the AP on Thursday that President Trump's incitement of a march by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office."

Why it matters: As one of the most loyal members of Trump's Cabinet, Barr backed the president through some of the most high-stakes controversies of his tenure, including the use of force against protesters steps away from the White House and his impeachment proceedings for abuse of power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow