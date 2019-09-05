A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a U.S. government database of people identified as being "known or suspected terrorists" violates the constitutional rights of American citizens who are added to the watchlist, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Per the Times, the opinion by Judge Anthony Trenga of United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia calls into question the constitutionality of a key tool that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security use for screening potential terrorism suspects.