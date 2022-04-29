Tennis star Boris Becker jailed for hiding assets after bankruptcy
A London court sentenced tennis star Boris Becker to two and a half years in prison on Friday for hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt, AP reported.
Driving the news: The six-time Grand Slam champion was convicted of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act earlier this month.
- Becker, 54, was found guilty of transferring money to his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely Becker after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017.
- Becker also failed to disclose a property in Germany, a €825,000 bank loan — about $871,000 — and shares in a tech firm, according to AP.
The big picture: Becker won his first Wimbledon at 17 in 1985, becoming the youngest men's singles champion in the tournament's history. He won again in 1986 and 1989.
- He also won the U.S. Open in 1989 and the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996, giving him six Grand Slam singles titles.
Flashback: Becker's financial situation faced scrutiny before.
- In 2002, he was convicted of income tax evasion in Germany, according to the New York Times.