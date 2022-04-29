Tennis star Boris Becker jailed for hiding assets after bankruptcy

A London court sentenced tennis star Boris Becker to two and a half years in prison on Friday for hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt, AP reported.

Driving the news: The six-time Grand Slam champion was convicted of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act earlier this month.

Becker, 54, was found guilty of transferring money to his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely Becker after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Becker also failed to disclose a property in Germany, a €825,000 bank loan — about $871,000 — and shares in a tech firm, according to AP.

The big picture: Becker won his first Wimbledon at 17 in 1985, becoming the youngest men's singles champion in the tournament's history. He won again in 1986 and 1989.

He also won the U.S. Open in 1989 and the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996, giving him six Grand Slam singles titles.

Flashback: Becker's financial situation faced scrutiny before.