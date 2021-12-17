Sign up for our daily briefing

Tencent buys Turtle Rock Studios in its latest Western acquisition

Back 4 Blood. Screenshot: Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Chinese gaming giant Tencent is buying Turtle Rock Studios, the California-based makers of cooperative multiplayer games Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, the companies announced today.

Why it matters: Based on the math of industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, Tencent has invested in over 100 gaming companies this year, nearly a third outside of China.

  • Most have been minority shares, such as its investment in U.K. studio Playtonic.
  • But in July it announced plans to buy U.K. studio Sumo Digital for more than $1 billion, a purchase that recently cleared regulatory hurdles.
  • Tencent is a mobile powerhouse in China and develops global standouts including mobile and Switch hit Pokémon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. Going into 2021, it already owned all of League of Legends maker Riot and has a 40% stake in Epic Games.

The big picture: Tencent is setting itself up to be a big player in the PC, console and overall Western gaming market.

  • The company has been beefing up the presence of its TiMi and Lightspeed & Quantum mega-studios in the U.S., and in July opened up a new TiMi studio in Montreal.
  • Earlier this month, Tencent revealed Level Infinite, a publishing label that the company says is "dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
55 mins ago - Health

New York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on Dec. 17. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

New York reported 21,027 COVID cases on Friday, surpassing the previous single-day record from January as Omicron reaches across the state.

Why it matters: With the new variant appearing to spread more easily than previous COVID strains, the surge will likely be replicated around the country, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Capitol rioter from Florida who admitted to assaulting police with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6. has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school — Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against variants.
  2. Vaccines: Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA vaccines "preferred" over J&J shots — Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays.
  3. States: New York City braces for another coronavirus surge — COVID's grip tightens on sports world — Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over.
  4. World: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow