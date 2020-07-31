Moving to telework was far easier for those with a college degree

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The coronavirus pandemic's forced work-from-home phenomenon cuts across education levels, race and gender, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
By the numbers: Looking at the latest figures from June, more educated workers were more likely to have teleworked because of the pandemic. A measly 5% of workers with less than a high school diploma worked from home versus 54% of workers with a college degree or higher.
- Women were more likely (36%) than men (27%) to have worked from home because of the pandemic.
- 49% of Asian people teleworked because of the pandemic — higher than white people (31%), Black people (26%), and Hispanics (21%).