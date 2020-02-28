Fears about the coronavirus haven't shattered every stock. Look at the telehealth firm Teladoc.

Driving the news: Teladoc's stock price has soared 19% this week and is now valued at almost $10 billion, because apparently Wall Street believes we will only see doctors on our iPads or on the phone as we avoid the outside world.

Reality check: Teladoc is getting more people to use digital checkups, but the company is not remotely close to turning a profit.

Teladoc lost about $100 million in 2019, which was roughly the same loss as 2018.

Teladoc is still spending 20% of its revenue on advertising and marketing.

Teladoc has had major accounting problems.

And there are still concerns telehealth visits don't save money and instead are precursors to in-person clinic visits.

