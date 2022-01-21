Sign up for our daily briefing

Teens and adults missed 37 million vaccinations during COVID

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

While the vaccine focus has centered around COVID, American teens and adults have missed out on tens of millions of other CDC recommended shots, a new analysis released exclusively to Axios shows.

Why it matters: It's yet another example of deferred preventative care during the pandemic — including kidney care and cancer screenings — which could ultimately turn into a major problem across the U.S. later.

The claims analysis, commissioned by GlaxoSmithKline and conducted by Avalere Health and a follow-up from a previous study, found more than 37.1 million vaccines were skipped between January 2020 and July 2021, using 2019 figures as their baseline.

What they're saying: More people are going back to their doctors and getting vaccinations. "But what we're not seeing is catch up," Leonard Friedland, GSK's vice president of scientific affairs and public health told Axios.

  • For example, a patient who recently turned 65 might be automatically prompted in a doctor's visit to get the pneumococcal vaccine. "But if you looked further back in their record, you might see they missed their shingles vaccine," Friedland said.
  • Missed vaccinations included in the analysis included the immunizations for meningitis, HPV, pneumonia, shingles, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (Tdap) vaccine, as well as annual flu shots. COVID vaccines were not included in the analysis.

The big picture: This figure doesn't include missed vaccines for infants and children so the problem is likely much bigger.

  • "That's really concerning because this could potentially create a public health crisis in the future of vaccine-preventable diseases. This highlights we really need to focus on this, not just for children but for teens and adults too," Friedland said.

Ina Fried, author of Login
18 mins ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Microsoft's metaverse maneuvering

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Microsoft is pitching investors and regulators that its $68 billion Activision Blizzard deal is all about the metaverse, that nebulous buzzword taking the tech world by storm.

What they're saying: By my colleague Stephen Totilo's count, Nadella used the word "metaverse" at least five times in his conference call discussing the deal. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick mentioned the metaverse four times, while Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer used the term twice.

Emily Peck
48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Women in same-gender partnerships face a double pay gap

Expand chart
Data: The Hamilton Project; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A married female couple will bring home lower wages, on average, than an opposite-gender married couple or a same-gender male couple.

Why it matters: Women in same-gender partnerships can experience (at least) two kinds of discrimination, based on their gender and on their sexual orientation.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden administration raises minimum wage for federal employees to $15

A poster demanding a federal $15-per-hour minimum wage seen near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 26, 2021. Photo: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal agencies are being directed to raise the minimum wages for government employees to $15 an hour, according to new guidance from the Office of Personnel Management shared first with Axios.

Why it matters: The guidance will impact almost 70,000 federal employees, most of which work at the Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Veterans Affairs. OMP is directing agencies to implement the new wage by Jan. 30.

