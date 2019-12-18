Drug use among teenagers is dropping, according to new federal statistics published in JAMA on Wednesday. Fewer teens are abusing prescription drugs, alcohol and cigarettes.
Between the lines: Marijuana use is steady overall, but has shifted from smoking to vaping — and vaping THC products can be dangerous.
By the numbers: Among 12th graders ...
- Marijuana use has remained stagnant, while marijuana vaping nearly doubled — from 7.5% in 2018 to 14% this year.
- Adderall misuse has also declined.
- Opioid abuse is at its lowest level since 2002, with just 1.7% of 12th graders abusing OxyContin and just 1.7% misusing Vicodin.
- Binge drinking dropped from 19.4% in 2004 to 14.4% in 2019.
- Tobacco use is down overall, but e-cigarettes are rising.
Go deeper: