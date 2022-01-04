Sign up for our daily briefing

Ted Cruz: Biden could face impeachment if GOP retakes House

Shawna Chen

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in a recent podcast appearance that President Biden could face impeachment if Republicans retake the House.

Driving the news: The White House hit back on Tuesday, with press secretary Jen Psaki calling on Cruz to focus on "getting something done" rather than "name-calling, accusation-calling and making predictions of the future."

What he's saying: In a December episode of the podcast "Verdict with Cruz," Cruz was asked if a Republican House would impeach Biden. "Yeah, I do think there’s a chance of that," he replied.

  • "Democrats weaponized impeachment," he claimed. "The more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander."
  • "I think there’ll be enormous pressure on a Republican House to begin impeachment proceedings."

The other side: "Our reaction is maybe Sen. Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border," Psaki said at Tuesday's White House briefing.

Ivana Saric
Jan 2, 2022 - World

Biden assures Ukraine that U.S. will "respond decisively" if Russia invades

Biden holds a call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Dec. 9. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden assured President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call Sunday that the U.S. and its allies will "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Why it matters: The call is the latest communication between the two leaders ahead of a series of diplomatic talks between Washington and Moscow this month addressing Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee requests Sean Hannity's cooperation

Sean Hannity. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee has requested Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity voluntarily cooperate with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plan told Axios and the committee later confirmed.

Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

