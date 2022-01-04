Ted Cruz: Biden could face impeachment if GOP retakes House

Sign up for our daily briefing
Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in a recent podcast appearance that President Biden could face impeachment if Republicans retake the House.
Driving the news: The White House hit back on Tuesday, with press secretary Jen Psaki calling on Cruz to focus on "getting something done" rather than "name-calling, accusation-calling and making predictions of the future."
What he's saying: In a December episode of the podcast "Verdict with Cruz," Cruz was asked if a Republican House would impeach Biden. "Yeah, I do think there’s a chance of that," he replied.
- "Democrats weaponized impeachment," he claimed. "The more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander."
- "I think there’ll be enormous pressure on a Republican House to begin impeachment proceedings."
The other side: "Our reaction is maybe Sen. Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border," Psaki said at Tuesday's White House briefing.