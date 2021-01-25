Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech's latest bid for influence in the Biden administration

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trade groups representing major tech firms are moving aggressively to push their ideas in front of the Biden administration, urging action on policy areas including privacy and broadband.

Why it matters: After a tumultuous few years under the Trump administration, the tech industry is hoping for a reset.

What's happening: In a slate of policy recommendations shared exclusively with Axios, the Information Technology Industry Council, which represents a wide swath of tech companies including Apple, Adobe, Amazon, eBay, Intel and Samsung, urges that the Biden administration and Congress:

  • pass an online privacy law;
  • set up a trade and tech council between the U.S. and the EU;
  • replace Privacy Shield, the U.S.-EU data-sharing pact that was struck down in court last summer;
  • invest $80 billion in broadband;
  • deepen research into 5G; and
  • establish international principles on how law enforcement can access user data.

Tech leaders have already applauded early executive orders from President Biden on immigration and LGBTQA rights.

ITI joined fellow tech trade groups the Internet Association, the National Foreign Trade Council, the Computer and Communications Industry Association and BSA | The Software Alliance on a letter Friday pressing the administration to lead multilateral talks on digital trade to reduce tech's barriers to market access and exposure to new digital taxes.

Between the lines: Countries including France have been pushing digital taxes on tech companies, something the Trump administration pushed back against. Tech is hoping to see the Biden administration continue to aggressively combat the trend of foreign digital taxes.

Our thought bubble: The industry has fallen sharply from Democrats' favor since the last time the party held the White House. But in focusing on issues like broadband funding and repairing bruised alliances, the groups are generally raising policy areas where the values of Silicon Valley and the new administration already overlap.

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Jan 24, 2021 - World

Biden and Johnson discuss pandemic, NATO and trade in first phone call

Boris Johnson speaks to Joe Biden. Photo: Andrew Parsons/No. 10 Downing Street

President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed on Saturday issues including trade, NATO and the coronavirus pandemic in their first phone call since the U.S. leader's inauguration.

Why it matters: A new trade agreement with the U.S. is a priority for Johnson, whose country completed its economic split with the European Union at the end of last year, AP noted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's latest executive order: Buy American

President Joe R. Biden speaks about the economy before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday, Jan 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services.

Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech digs in for long domestic terror fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With domestic extremist networks scrambling to regroup online, experts fear the next attack could come from a radicalized individual — much harder than coordinated mass events for law enforcement and platforms to detect or deter.

The big picture: Companies like Facebook and Twitter stepped up enforcement and their conversations with law enforcement ahead of Inauguration Day. But they'll be tested as the threat rises that impatient lone-wolf attackers will lash out.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow