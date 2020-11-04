Tech stocks soar amid stock market rally

Tech stocks soared on Wednesday as the tech-centric Nasdaq jumped 4% — surpassing other indices rallying on Wall Street.

The big picture: The tech companies that helped propel stocks back to record highs are leading the market as full results from the 2020 election remain up in the air.

The state of play: Shares of Facebook rose 7.8%, Google-parent Alphabet jumped 5.8% and Amazon gained 5.5%.

Health care stocks — including Cigna, Anthem and UnitedHealth — were also among the big gainers.

The S&P 500 rose 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.5% (or over 690 points). The rally continued the stock market's recent winning streak leading up to the election.

What they're saying: "Investors appear to be pricing in increasing odds of a divided government, which may take major tax increases and some regulatory risk off the table," Ryan Detrick, an analyst at investment firm LPL Financial, wrote this morning.

Between the lines: If Republicans continue to outperform in Senate races, "that means there will be no blue wave and no massive stimulus coming in 2021," though a smaller relief package might be possible, Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader, wrote in a research note.

The backdrop: The tech gains come after the Nasdaq 100 (which is comprised of the biggest tech companies) futures jumped overnight — forcing a brief halt in trading — while premarket trading in other indices swung sharply.

