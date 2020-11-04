Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Tech stocks soar amid stock market rally

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tech stocks soared on Wednesday as the tech-centric Nasdaq jumped 4% — surpassing other indices rallying on Wall Street.

The big picture: The tech companies that helped propel stocks back to record highs are leading the market as full results from the 2020 election remain up in the air.

The state of play: Shares of Facebook rose 7.8%, Google-parent Alphabet jumped 5.8% and Amazon gained 5.5%.

  • Health care stocks — including Cigna, Anthem and UnitedHealth — were also among the big gainers.
  • The S&P 500 rose 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.5% (or over 690 points). The rally continued the stock market's recent winning streak leading up to the election.

What they're saying: "Investors appear to be pricing in increasing odds of a divided government, which may take major tax increases and some regulatory risk off the table," Ryan Detrick, an analyst at investment firm LPL Financial, wrote this morning.

Between the lines: If Republicans continue to outperform in Senate races, "that means there will be no blue wave and no massive stimulus coming in 2021," though a smaller relief package might be possible, Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader, wrote in a research note.

The backdrop: The tech gains come after the Nasdaq 100 (which is comprised of the biggest tech companies) futures jumped overnight — forcing a brief halt in trading — while premarket trading in other indices swung sharply.

Go deeper: Overnight, investors made big moves on unresolved election

Axios
Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon that Biden flipped the key Rust Belt battleground of Wisconsin — so the final outcome is coming down to five battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Biden wins Wisconsin, AP projects

Joe Biden. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the state of Wisconsin, a key swing state in the race for the presidency, AP projects.

Why it matters: Biden's flip of the state's 10 electoral votes further narrows President Trump's potential paths to victory — and bodes well for the former vice president's prospects in the outstanding Rust Belt battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Axios
Podcasts

How Trump wins, even if he loses

President Trump may have solidified his control over the Republican Party — even if he doesn't pull out a victory over Joe Biden — by expanding the GOP electorate and helping to reverse some 2016 Congressional losses.