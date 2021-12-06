Sign up for our daily briefing

Tech helps visually impaired passengers master public transit

People with low vision can navigate public transit better with Moovit's app and WeWalk's smart cane. Photo: Moovit

People with limited vision now have access to technology designed to help them independently navigate public transportation more easily.

Why it matters: Knowing which bus just arrived or when a particular subway stop is approaching are privileges that sighted people take for granted. People with limited vision often have to rely on fellow passengers for help.

What's happening: WeWALK, the maker of a smart cane for those living with sight loss, has teamed up with Intel-owned Moovit, a trip planning app, to help sight-challenged people use public transit safely and confidently.

The big picture: There are more than 253 million visually impaired people worldwide, many of whom rely on a cane to get around.

  • WeWALK's smart cane, invented in 2019, warns users of obstacles like low-hanging tree branches, through ultrasonic sensors and a vibrating handle.
  • It also has a Bluetooth connection, built-in touchpad and voice assistance, so blind pedestrians can interact with their smartphone without removing it from their pocket.

What's new: WeWALK is now integrating its smart cane technology into Moovit's transit app, which combines official information from local transit agencies with crowdsourced data to recommend the best route.

  • That means blind passengers can navigate to the right bus stop more easily and get real-time information to know when their bus or train is arriving.
  • They can also get step-by-step accessible route guidance throughout their journey, including audio and text alerts when it is time to get off, and service alerts to re-route their journey in case of disruptions.

What they're saying: “While blind and partially sighted people have more independence than ever before, getting around via public transit can still be daunting and overwhelming," said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer.

  • "Through our partnership, we aim to instill more reassurance in people by breaking down some of these mobility barriers, empowering them to access more opportunities available to them.”

Go deeper

Hope King
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

D.C.-Beijing tensions are shifting markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.

Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health
Axios Investigates

Documents reveal the secrecy of America's drug pricing matrix

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

American businesses spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs, and the bills keep getting bigger. But some of the companies promising to help rein in those costs prevent employers from looking under the hood.

Why it matters: Documents provided to Axios reveal a new layer of secrecy within the maze of American drug pricing — one in which firms that manage drug coverage for hundreds of employers, representing millions of workers, obscure the details of their work and make it difficult to figure out whether they're actually providing a good deal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
1 hour ago - Technology

Congress' chip-funding pause raises alarms

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Despite bipartisan support in the Senate, a plea by the Commerce Secretary and growing desperation from industry officials, Congress still can't get a key bill that funds the U.S. chip business over the finish line.

Why it matters: With the global chip shortage continuing to crimp the economy, the semiconductor industry has ramped up pressure for funding of U.S.-based manufacturing facilities as one remedy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow