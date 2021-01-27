Rep. Yvette Clarke: Inclusive tech companies "will win in the end"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Axios' Ina Fried and Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.). Photo: Axios
Tech companies that "crack the code on ultimately having true, inclusive decision making will win in the end," Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) told Axios at a virtual event on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Biases seen in the algorithms created by tech companies to test how AI can moderate hate speech, eliminate cash bail, grade university-entrance exams, or approve bank loans often originate from the biases of the humans creating them.
What she's saying: "Because we know what bias creates in our society, the inequity. And it's very clear that we've reached a point where that is given wide recognition across civil society," she said.
- "Those who are stuck in the past will be left there and those who understand the significance of having decision making that is reflective of the consumer base of the society in which we live will ultimately be those that flourish and know."
- "I really want to make sure that the public is educated and informed, because with that, we're armed with the tools to make the changes that need to be made. And we also hold the companies accountable for the ways in which they perpetuate harm in certain respects and reward where they're doing good."
Watch the full event here.