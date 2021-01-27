Rep. Yvette Clarke: Inclusive tech companies "will win in the end"

Tech companies that "crack the code on ultimately having true, inclusive decision making will win in the end," Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) told Axios at a virtual event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Biases seen in the algorithms created by tech companies to test how AI can moderate hate speech, eliminate cash bail, grade university-entrance exams, or approve bank loans often originate from the biases of the humans creating them.

What she's saying: "Because we know what bias creates in our society, the inequity. And it's very clear that we've reached a point where that is given wide recognition across civil society," she said.

"Those who are stuck in the past will be left there and those who understand the significance of having decision making that is reflective of the consumer base of the society in which we live will ultimately be those that flourish and know."

"I really want to make sure that the public is educated and informed, because with that, we're armed with the tools to make the changes that need to be made. And we also hold the companies accountable for the ways in which they perpetuate harm in certain respects and reward where they're doing good."

Watch the full event here.