Tech CEO denies report of Epstein's alleged madame living in his home

Scott Borgerson, CEO of Boston-based tech company CargoMetrics, is denying a Daily Mail report that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madame, is hiding out in his Massachusetts home.

What he's saying: "I'm in Europe right now and there isn't anyone in my house but my cat," Borgerson tells Axios, adding that he's asked local police to check the residence. He says he knows Maxwell, but is not dating her, as the Daily Mail has asserted.

Go deeper: What we know: The life and death of Jeffrey Epstein