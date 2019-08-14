Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Tech CEO denies report of Epstein's alleged madame living in his home

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the ETM 2014 Children's Benefit Gala. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Scott Borgerson, CEO of Boston-based tech company CargoMetrics, is denying a Daily Mail report that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madame, is hiding out in his Massachusetts home.

What he's saying: "I'm in Europe right now and there isn't anyone in my house but my cat," Borgerson tells Axios, adding that he's asked local police to check the residence. He says he knows Maxwell, but is not dating her, as the Daily Mail has asserted.

