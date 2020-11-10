A team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) issued a preliminary report in which it praised last week’s elections while criticizing baseless allegations of systematic fraud, the Wall Street Journal reports,

Driving the news: The OAS team, invited by the Trump administration, was deployed in battleground states and says it did not witness any irregularities that would suggest an intervention in the elections. It also notes that attempts to "stop the count," in battleground states "were clear examples of intimidation of electoral officials.”

President Trump is refusing to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden, and he continues to make baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.

"It is critical however, that candidates act responsibly by presenting and arguing legitimate claims before the courts, not unsubstantiated or harmful speculation in the public media," the report said.

Details: The team of observers monitored the election from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.