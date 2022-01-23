Sign up for our daily briefing

Most teachers are white. Most students aren't.

Russell Contreras
Expand chart
Data: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The nation's 6.6 million teacher workforce has grown more racially and ethnically diverse over the past three decades — but not nearly fast enough to keep pace with a student population that's nearing majority-minority in public schools, two new reports show.

Why it matters: The disparities are especially acute between Hispanic students and teachers, and in schools with 90% or higher non-white student populations.

  • Recruitment is only part of the problem; experts tell Axios teachers of color are leaving the profession faster than their white counterparts.

The big picture: The gaps are widening as school districts become political lightning rods in U.S. elections.

  • The backlash by social conservatives to a national reckoning over structural racism is playing out in contested school board races, book bans and legislative efforts to block curriculum around diversity or the role of racism historically in shaping U.S. laws and institutions.
  • Andrea Gosfield, an attorney and Black parent in the Lower Merion School District outside of Philadelphia, tells Axios that the lack of diversity among educators makes it more difficult for students of color and their families to express themselves during heated debates about what should be taught in schools because "we may not feel safe."

By the numbers: 79% of U.S. public school teachers identified as white, non-Hispanic, according to a Pew Research Center analysis released late last year, based on data from the 2017-18 school year, the latest compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics.

  • Fewer than one in 10 teachers was Black (7%), Hispanic (9%) or Asian American (2%).
  • Compare that with the latest available comparable NCES student data from 2018-2019: 47% of all public elementary and secondary school students in the U.S. were white, 27% were Latino, 15% were Black and 5% were Asian American.
  • Between fall 2009 and fall 2018, the percentage of public school students who were Hispanic increased from 22% to 27%.
  • The percentage of public school students who were white decreased from 54% to 47% and the percentage of students who were Black decreased from 17% to 15%, National Center for Education Statistics found.
  • U.S. Census data released this month examining the 2014-2018 Equal Employment Opportunity Tabulation was similar to the Pew findings: it showed that about three in four teachers were white while nearly half of all public school students from pre-school to high school were students of color.

Details: In swiftly diversifying Houston, the Census analyzed 2014-2018 data and found that only 15% of high school students — but about 47% of city teachers — were white.

  • Nationally, in schools where at least 90% were students of color, white teachers were the plurality at 43%, Pew found; 28% of teachers at those schools were Hispanic, 20% were Black and 5% were Asian American.

What they're saying: "People are entering the front door and exiting the side door pretty rapidly," Sharif El-Mekki, founder and CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development, told Axios.

  • "We see diverse teachers are leaving earlier. Those attrition rates will never be able to accelerate the diversity or even attempt to keep pace with a growing diverse student population."
  • El-Mekki said school districts and states need to look at aggressive recruiting programs, apprenticeship opportunities and look at retention incentives for needed areas like the Mississippi Delta and the Navajo Nation.

Between the lines: Gosfield said students of color need to see teachers of color but so do white students.

  • "There is research that shows that all students benefit from having a diverse teacher population," Gosfield said. "It teaches you to engage with everyone, with people who look different from you."

Don't forget: School segregation between Black and white students has returned to 1968 levels, even as the nation — and classrooms — diversify.

Jennifer Koons
Updated 11 hours ago - World

UK government: Kremlin has plan "to install pro-Russian leadership" in Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Gints Ivuskans / AFP via Getty Images

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary on Saturday night said the government has "information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine."

Driving the news: U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne called the intelligence "deeply concerning" in a statement to Axios. The Biden administration has said Russia is actively manufacturing a pretext for invasion and warned that Putin could use joint military exercises in Belarus as cover to invade from the north.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
Updated 12 hours ago - Science

This powerful new accelerator looks for keys to the center of atoms

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nuclear physicists trying to piece together how atoms are built are about to get a powerful new tool.

Why it matters: When the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams begins experiments later this spring, physicists from around the world will use the particle accelerator to better understand the inner workings of atoms that make up all the matter that can be seen in the universe.

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated" — Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations, CDC finds.
  2. Vaccines: The case for Operation Warp Speed 2.0 — Teens and adults missed 37 million vaccinations during COVID — Team USA 100% vaccinated against COVID ahead of Beijing Olympics — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America — Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO.
  3. Politics: Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates — Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute — WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults — Beijing officials urge COVID-19 "emergency mode" before Winter Olympics.
  5. Variant tracker
