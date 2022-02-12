IRS backlog: 24 million taxpayers waiting for returns from last year

Nearly 24 million taxpayers are still waiting for their tax returns from last year, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The Internal Revenue Service backlog will only add to the slow service and delays already anticipated for the 2022 tax filing season.

Driving the news: The millions of taxpayers who are still waiting for tax returns is much higher than what was previously reported by the agency, according to the Post.

"This situation is untenable," a group of 30 Senate Republicans wrote in a Thursday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

Slow service and missed calls have threatened "our constituents’ ability to have their returns processed accurately and efficiently," the lawmakers wrote.

State of play: The pandemic exacerbated the IRS's shortcomings, making 2021 "one of the worst filing seasons," according to an independent advocacy agency within the IRS.

A report from the taxpayer advocate's office, which wrote that the IRS is "in crisis," has already warned of refund delays for the 2022 tax filing season.

And, the IRS itself has warned that staffing shortages and backlogs could lead to a "frustrating" tax filing season.

