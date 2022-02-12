Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

IRS backlog: 24 million taxpayers waiting for returns from last year

Erin Doherty

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, D.C. on June 26, 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly 24 million taxpayers are still waiting for their tax returns from last year, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The Internal Revenue Service backlog will only add to the slow service and delays already anticipated for the 2022 tax filing season.

Driving the news: The millions of taxpayers who are still waiting for tax returns is much higher than what was previously reported by the agency, according to the Post.

  • "This situation is untenable," a group of 30 Senate Republicans wrote in a Thursday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
  • Slow service and missed calls have threatened "our constituents’ ability to have their returns processed accurately and efficiently," the lawmakers wrote.

State of play: The pandemic exacerbated the IRS's shortcomings, making 2021 "one of the worst filing seasons," according to an independent advocacy agency within the IRS.

  • A report from the taxpayer advocate's office, which wrote that the IRS is "in crisis," has already warned of refund delays for the 2022 tax filing season.
  • And, the IRS itself has warned that staffing shortages and backlogs could lead to a "frustrating" tax filing season.

Erin Doherty
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon withdraws 160 military trainers from Ukraine

The soldiers of the Ivan Sirko 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ride a tank during a drill, Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine.

Approximately 160 members of the Florida National Guard are being withdrawn from Ukraine, the Pentagon said Saturday, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III ordered a "temporary" repositioning of the members of the Florida Army National Guard to "elsewhere in Europe," Pentagon spokesman, John F. Kirby, said in a statement.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - World

U.S. evacuates Ukraine embassy ahead of Biden-Putin call

Presidents Putin and Biden shake hands in Switzerland back in June of 2021. Photo: Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

The U.S. is evacuating most embassy staff from Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as top U.S. officials publicly warn a Russian invasion could be imminent.

Between the lines: President Biden and Russian President Putin are planning to speak by phone on Saturday, AP reports. Putin is also scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Russia earlier this week.

Erin Doherty
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Police arrive to clear protestors from U.S.-Canada bridge

Police patrol near the parliament during a protest in Ottawa, Canada on February 11, 2022. Photo: Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Canadian police are removing vaccine mandate protestors from a bridge crossing at the U.S.-Canada border after a five-day blockade, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the strongest escalation by authorities after truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing for days, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

