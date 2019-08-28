Mississippi Lieut. Gov. Tate Reeves has defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in a runoff election to become the Republican Party’s nominee for governor, the New York Times reported Tuesday night.

The big picture: The Clarion-Ledger reports that officials confirmed at least 3 allegations of voting irregularities in the runoff. Reeves, who spent more than $6 million in his campaign — more than any candidate in the race, regardless of party — faces will face in the Nov. 5 election Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s four-term attorney general, per AP.