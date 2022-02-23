Target lifts mask mandate for employees and shoppers

Target will no longer require employees or shoppers to wear masks indoors unless it's to comply with local regulations, the company announced in an update on its website Monday.

Driving the news: The company said in a statement it will "continue to monitor trends in COVID-19 cases, public health data and guidance from public health experts moving forward."

Details: "We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe," the company wrote on its website.

"As the external environment changes, we will reevaluate and evolve our COVID-19 response for our team, operations and guests as needed," it added.

The new policy went into effect on Monday.

The big picture: Other measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19 will stay in place, Target said, like frequent disinfection and cleaning, plexiglass partitions in stores, and reminding shoppers of social distancing guidelines.